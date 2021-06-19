TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — A retired woman was finally able to fulfill her wish of receiving her high school diploma, 62 years after the graduation of her high school class.
In a collaborative effort between Elmcroft of Teays Valley, a retirement community, and Second Wind Dreams, an international organization dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of the elderly, 79-year-old Phyllis Starcher was able to receive her high school diploma from Poca High School on Friday.
Though she attended high school, Starcher was never able to formally graduate, having to sacrifice her education to help provide for her eight siblings.
On Friday, Starcher walked down an aisle of Elmcroft staff and several of her 1959 classmates, wearing a red graduation gown and cap. A recording of Poca’s alma mater played as she was escorted to her seat.
Speaking at the event was Amanda Musick, the executive director of Elmcroft of Teays Valley.
“Education comes in many forms, and the awards received from it come in many forms as well,” said Musick. “Mrs. Phyllis sacrificed her formal education system in 1959 to help raise her siblings; what a reward to help them achieve their education.”
Kevin Starcher, a pastor and one of Phyllis’ four children, also spoke during the ceremony. Also in attendance was Angela Nichols, Phyllis’ daughter. Sons Greg and Eric Starcher, of Michigan, were unable to attend.
“When they told me they were going to do this, I was just moved by it and the fact there were still good people in this world,” said Kevin Starcher. “It just blesses me to know that the folks here at Elmcroft have such a heart. I’m so very thankful.”
“Me and my brother both were super emotional,” said Angela Nichols. “We were surprised to learn it was the one thing she wanted, and that the one regret was not earning her high school diploma.”
The event was set in motion when Elmcroft’s Healthy Lifestyles director Barry Staats asked Starcher if there was something she’d always wanted to do. When she answered with graduating and receiving her diploma, Staats got to work contacting Poca’s current principal and receiving the official diploma.
There were originally plans to have Starcher march with Poca’s graduating Class of 2021, but COVID-19 restrictions prevented it from being achieved.
“It’s very rewarding and fulfilling to see all this come together,” said Staats. “The job can be stressful at times, but something like this, an actual dream being fulfilled? It makes every bit of it worth it.”
During the ceremony, many in the crowd were overcome with tears. Starcher herself was at a loss for words.
“I don’t know what to say,” said Starcher. “Thank you all for this. I love you all so much.”