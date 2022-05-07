The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community and Technical College hosted a graduation ceremony Friday evening at Christ Temple Church in Huntington.

The event was attended by 80 graduates who were recognized for completing their associate or certificate degree.

The event was also livestreamed.

Located at 1 Mountwest Way in Huntington, the college offers more than 50 certificate and associate degree programs. Fields of study range from criminal justice to finance, as well as animation and game developer, culinary arts, hospitality and utility construction.

