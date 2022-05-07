Graduate Trevin Saunders, right, shakes hands with Joshua Baker, president of Mountwest Community and Technical College, as Mountwest conducts a graduation ceremony on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Christ Temple Church in Huntington.
Graduate Trevin Saunders, right, shakes hands with Joshua Baker, president of Mountwest Community and Technical College, as Mountwest conducts a graduation ceremony on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Christ Temple Church in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community and Technical College hosted a graduation ceremony Friday evening at Christ Temple Church in Huntington.
The event was attended by 80 graduates who were recognized for completing their associate or certificate degree.
The event was also livestreamed.
Located at 1 Mountwest Way in Huntington, the college offers more than 50 certificate and associate degree programs. Fields of study range from criminal justice to finance, as well as animation and game developer, culinary arts, hospitality and utility construction.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.