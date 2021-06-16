The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The 8th Street Bridge near Ritter Park in Huntington was closed to traffic Tuesday in preparation for a project to demolish and replace the old structure.

The 8th Street Bridge will likely be closed through the end of this year. The contract for the project also includes work on the 5th Street Bridge, but the work on the travel lanes at that bridge won’t begin until 8th Street is completed.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced the $3.7 million project to replace both bridges in 2017. Earlier this year, the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance Inc. approved final designs for the 5th Street and 8th Street bridges. The new designs differ from the original proposals in that they reflect the historic appearance of the bridges, which date back to the 1920s.

Traffic should avoid the area and follow detour signs.

