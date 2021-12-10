HUNTINGTON — A newly constructed bridge near Ritter Park in Huntington is now open to traffic after the previous structure was closed and removed earlier this year.
The 8th Street bridge opened to motorists Friday afternoon, but the finishing touches are still being completed, including lighting installation, painting, work on the pedestrian walkway beneath the bridge, and other work to clean up the site.
“This was a great partnership between the city, the state and the neighborhood, which was very vocal about ensuring that the new bridge would maintain the historical look and integrity of the previous bridge,” city communications director Bryan Chambers said.
It was the first of two bridges in Huntington’s Southside to be replaced. Work began on the bridge in June.
“We knew that the bridge there before was certainly showing its age, and so from an aesthetics and safety perspective, we’re thrilled to see it open,” said Chambers.
The next bridge to be replaced will be the 5th Street bridge. Preliminary work has already started at the site, but it has not been closed to the public.
In a previous interview with The Herald-Dispatch, District 2 manager for the West Virginia Division of Highways Rob Pennington said the plan was not to fully close 5th Street traffic but to construct the bridge in phases.
“A structure will be added on the west side of the 5th Street bridge with room for two lanes of traffic, and then work will begin on the existing bridge.
By the end of the project, the new bridge will combine both halves together, making a wider bridge at 5th Street. The new bridge will have three lanes, with the middle being a turning lane,” Pennington said.
Work at the 5th Street bridge is expected to be complete by August 2022, Pennington said, but Huntington officials had not received a start date for construction.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
