HUNTINGTON — The 8th Street underpass officially reopened to traffic Monday evening after being closed for about a month for a drainage improvement project to limit flooding in the road after heavy rains.
A similar project will start later this week at the 10th Street underpass. The total cost for the improvement projects is $1.2 million.
Both are important streets in Huntington, said Mayor Steve Williams on Monday, when he helped crews move the roadblock at 8th Street. He said the projects were “long overdue.”
“Sometimes it takes time to get something done, but the fact of the matter is that we said this had to be done and I’m glad to say, ‘Promises made, promises kept,’” Williams said.
Huntington Water Quality Board Executive Director Brian Bracey said he felt like he could see the light at the end of the tunnel on Monday. He said many residents felt like it was a “headache” when the underpasses had to be closed for flooding.
“So for them, every time it rains, they’re going to feel relief. Cars are going to get a lot less wet and will be able to get to and from downtown of the city and back into the Southside,” Bracey said.
The 10th Street underpass is scheduled to close Wednesday morning, Bracey said. That project is estimated to take 30 days to complete.
Bracey said the 10th Street project will be mostly the same as the 8th Street project. A wet well will be installed into the underpass, which will be connected to a stormwater system.