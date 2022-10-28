The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Near the site where Huntington restaurants once refused to serve Black people, a downtown street plaza has been named in honor of Philip W. Carter Jr.

In a public ceremony Friday, the City of Huntington honored the life and achievements of the longtime civil rights regional activist and Marshall University social work professor.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

