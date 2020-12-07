HUNTINGTON — The A.D. Lewis Center has reopened its doors to a limited number of community members from 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Director of the center MaRia Hill said while visitors may not be able to do everything they are used to at the center, she and staff members are happy to welcome people back.
“We’re ready for the kids to come in a safe way; they just won’t be able to do everything that they are used to being able to do,” Hill said. “And we are taking all of the precautions we can to keep our children and adults healthy but also our staff.”
While capacity is limited to only between 15-20 people allowed in the building at a time, Hill said those interested can come eat meals at the center, hang out in small groups or receive assistance with schoolwork if needed.
The facility includes a modular space outside of the regular building where small groups may also meet as well, but for the time being, individuals are not permitted to use the computer lab or library services due to COVID-19 regulations.
Hill said staff worked hard to make sure they could reopen safely and ensured all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at all times in the building, including the strict enforcement of mandatory mask wearing.
“We worked hard to follow the guidelines and set everything up,” she said. “We have numbered tables, hand sanitizer at tables, people have to get their temperature checked, every room is equipped with a hand sanitizer. We’ve done a lot, and we have PPE, children’s masks and adult masks so if they show up and don’t have one, we can provide that for them.”
Hill emphasized masks are to be worn at all times, including when people are working out in the center's facilities.
Hill said the center had never been what most would call “completely” shut down, but the majority of the services were not provided when the novel coronavirus cases began to increase in March and April. She said the center still assisted Cabell County schools in providing bagged lunches for students, especially over the summer, and continued to do so by themselves when students went back to school in the fall.
She also said while the usual activities such as sports and all of the educational resources are not available right now, she hopes the center will be able to fully open in the near future, when it is safe.