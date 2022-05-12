BARBOURSVILLE — After several years of work, Barboursville has a new library.
A dedication ceremony was held Thursday for the new location across from the Village of Barboursville Elementary School, 749 Central Ave. During the event, the Cabell County Public Library was also presented with its 2021 National Medal for Library Service.
The new Barboursville Public Library is about 14,000 square feet, double the size of the former blue building on Main Street. Visitors to the library can find adult books on the first floor and children’s and young adult books upstairs.
“All the community partners that came together for this to happen is just extraordinary,” said David Amsbary, the president of the Cabell County Public Library Board. Those partners include the Cabell County Commission, the Village of Barboursville and several state entities.
“Every book you see in here is because … the library staff did what was necessary to make this happen, whether it was pushing or pulling books or getting all the furnishings ready … They made it happen,” he said.
Judy Rule, the former director of the Cabell County Public Library, cut the ribbon on the new library. She said she was “delighted, absolutely delighted” to see the building open.
“It’s like a dream come true because I’ve worked on it for so many years now and so its just great to see that completion, and I think that it’s a wonderful, wonderful addition to the Barboursville community, and I think it will serve them well for a very long time,” she said.
Rule previously told The Herald-Dispatch that the increase in space brings new opportunities for the library branch. Several upgrades are featured in the building, such as an outdoor reading room, a media and gaming room named in honor of longtime Barboursville librarian Marilyn McCray, multiple study rooms, more public computers and a meeting room. The Barboursville Public Library is the first in West Virginia to have geothermal heating and cooling. Edward Tucker Architects and E.P. Leach & Sons worked on the building.
The Cabell County Public Library has raised funds for the new building for a few years. Last year, the library launched the Giving Tree Campaign, in which donors made contributions to the project and will be honored with names on a tree displayed in the new library.
The National Endowment for the Humanities gave a $400,000 grant that supported the new facility and the library matched it with $1.2 million. Other sponsors include Marsha Hawkins Moses, Dutch Miller Auto Group, the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library, the Tri-State Literacy Council, The Turman Family and Huntington Federal Savings Bank.
Breana Bowen, the director of the Cabell County Public Library, said contributions can still be made to the project by visiting the library system’s website, cabellcounty.ent.sirsi.net. The new facility means more space with more resources, she said. The former library will be appraised and sold.
“I’m so excited just to be a part of this wonderful facility opening for this community and for the state,” Bowen said. “It’s really exciting. It’s been years in the making, and to see the doors open for the public is a beautiful thing.”
Crosby Kemper, the director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, presented the Cabell County Public Library with its National Medal for Library Services in person. He previously presented the award to the system in a virtual ceremony and during the West Virginia Library Association’s conference last fall. The award is given to museums and libraries that make significant and exceptional contributions to the communities they serve. Karen Goff, the secretary of the West Virginia Library Commission, introduced Kemper ahead of his remarks.
In April 1946, the Barboursville Public Library was established. It moved into the blue building in October 1967. Staff began moving into the new building at the end of last month.
Hours for the library are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.