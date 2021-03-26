The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Trout-fishers have been seeking a golden prize from the waters of Lake William in Barboursville this week.

West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources has plans to stock dozens of bodies of water with special golden rainbow trout between now and April 3 for the annual “Gold Rush” trout-fishing promotion, where an estimated 50,000 golden rainbow trout will be distributed to 42 lakes and 20 streams, including Lake William.

One hundred of this year’s allotment of “goldens” will be marked with specially numbered tags. Anglers who catch tagged fish can register their catches on the Gold Rush website to win prizes from the state Division of Tourism.

The grand prize will be a three-night cabin stay at Blackwater Falls State Park. Other prizes include a one-night cabin stay at a West Virginia state park or forest; a $25 gift card to West Virginia state parks; or Gold Rush merchandise such as hats, stickers and patches.

