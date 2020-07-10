Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Temperatures in the 90s cast a haze over city of Huntington on Thursday, as it was viewed from an airplane.

The city remained picturesque along the banks of the Ohio River as seen from above, even as those below were treated to the light sprinkles of pop-up showers around dinnertime.

Tri-State residents won’t see a reprieve from the heat for at least a week, as temperatures hover between the upper 80s to upper 90s, with a heat advisory in place.

Hazy clouds are likely to remain over the area as thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday.

Check www.herald-dispatch.com this weekend for more aerial photographs of the city and some of its best-known landmarks, taken by Sholten Singer.

