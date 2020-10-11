MILTON — People of all ages are taking the chance to “Get Lost in Liberty” at Cooper Family Farms this year.
The farm, located at 1302 W. Main St. in Milton, has entertained visitors at its corn maze for nearly 20 years, and this year, the 8-acre maze features a design of the Statue of Liberty.
While safety protocols such as wearing face masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines are in place at the farm, guests may still use the fire pits on site and purchase pumpkins from the patch. Hands-on activities at the farm are unavailable, and the hayride from the parking area to the maze was discontinued this year because of the pandemic.
The maze is open by reservation Monday through Thursday; 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free for ages 3 and under, and $8 for ages 4 and up. Parking is available behind Milton Elementary School along U.S. 60.
This year’s maze will be open until Nov. 1.