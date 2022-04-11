Alice Bryan, of Stevensville, Mont., and her dog Ivory run through the obstacle course together while spending the afternoon outdoors at the dog park on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Patricia Salyers, of Stevensville, Mont., lets her dog Ivory take a drink from the fountain as they spend time together outdoors at the dog park on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Alice Bryan, of Stevensville, Mont., and her dog Ivory run through the obstacle course together while spending the afternoon outdoors at the dog park on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Patricia Salyers, of Stevensville, Mont., lets her dog Ivory take a drink from the fountain as they spend time together outdoors at the dog park on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The PetSafe Dog Park at Ritter Park is open for the season.
The park reopened to pups and their accompanying humans on April 1, after closing for the season on Nov. 8, 2021, for seasonal turf maintenance. It first opened in 2012 and is maintained by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
The dog park is open daily from sunrise to sunset. Dogs visiting the park must be current with all vaccinations, and owners are responsible for their dog’s behavior. Dogs with a history of aggressive behavior are prohibited.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.