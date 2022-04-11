The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The PetSafe Dog Park at Ritter Park is open for the season.

The park reopened to pups and their accompanying humans on April 1, after closing for the season on Nov. 8, 2021, for seasonal turf maintenance. It first opened in 2012 and is maintained by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.

The dog park is open daily from sunrise to sunset. Dogs visiting the park must be current with all vaccinations, and owners are responsible for their dog’s behavior. Dogs with a history of aggressive behavior are prohibited.

