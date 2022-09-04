The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — With the commitment of significant federal funding, southern West Virginia may look different in the next few years and decades.

On Friday, the ACT Now Coalition, which stands for Appalachian Climate Technologies, was awarded $62.8 million as part of the national Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

