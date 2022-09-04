HUNTINGTON — With the commitment of significant federal funding, southern West Virginia may look different in the next few years and decades.
On Friday, the ACT Now Coalition, which stands for Appalachian Climate Technologies, was awarded $62.8 million as part of the national Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
The funds are matched by $26 million from non-federal sources, making for an almost $100 million investment in 21 southern West Virginia counties.
Elected officials, partners and other regional leaders highlighted the now possible initiatives to create and sustain clean-energy industries in southern West Virginia. The implementation could shift the region’s economy.
The southern West Virginia grant was the third-highest amount awarded in the national challenge. The U.S. Economic Development Administration oversaw the program. Funding came from the American Rescue Plan.
Brandon Dennison, the CEO of Coalfield Development Corp., told The Herald-Dispatch last week that the federal dollars will be “truly transformational” for the region.
Coalfield Development leads ACT Now, which includes regional partners such as the cities of Huntington, Charleston and Logan; West Virginia and Marshall universities; and several economic revitalization organizations and private-sector innovators.
“I really do think we’ll remember this day, this moment right now, as a turning point,” Dennison said Friday. “For so long in economic circles, we’ve been talking about the past because it feels like what we’ve had has slipped away. Today, we pivot and start to look toward the future and to build a new and better version of ourselves that keeps all the good, but also adds more diversity for our local economy.”
ACT Now was founded to diversify and make the region’s economy more sustainable. Now, the work to materialize those plans begins.
“Because it’s such a strong coalition, and because it’s made up of the movers and shakers in the state, you’re gonna see this move very rapidly,” Dennison previously said.
Key projects in the region will be funded with the federal dollars:
- In Charleston’s East End, transform the nine-acre Kanawha Manufacturing plant into the Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology (LIFT) Center. The facility will house the Marshall University Green Battery Institute to research and develop electric batteries for clean vehicles, zero-emissions airplanes and renewable energy storage; a Coalfield Development job training center; and a food hub run by Refresh Appalachia. The center will also have private investments from businesses including Parthian Battery Solutions, BETA Air, Dickinson Renewables and Edelen Renewables.
- In Huntington, revitalize two historic brownfields into modern uses. Because of the funding,
- will be the first anchor tenant of the future manufacturing hub at the former ACF Industries property in the Highlawn neighborhood. Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute and Mountwest Community and Technical College will oversee the center. Coalfield plans to partner with Appalachian solar panel installation enterprise Solar Holler to create a “Mine the Sun” solar training and logistics center in the former Black Diamond factory in West Huntington.
- In Logan, transform a long-vacant building called the Coal Miner Training Academy downtown into the Just Transition Center for bio-based manufacturing and technology job training.
- Nonprofit organization Generation West Virginia and the Alliance for Economic Development of Southern West Virginia at Marshall University will lead Growing Resilience Opportunities for Workers, or GROW Now, to train the workforce in digital technologies and green-collar sectors.
- West Virginia University and the Nature Conservancy will establish the Sustainable Mine Lands initiative to transform abandoned mines into hubs for renewable energy, clean manufacturing, outdoor economy and green innovation.
- Several groups — the West Virginia Community Development Hub, the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Centers, Advantage Valley and the West Virginia Hive Network — will lead the Community + Business Resilience Initiative to help communities and small businesses leverage new opportunities in changing energy markets.
- Coalfield Development and the Central Appalachia Network’s Solar Finance Fund will launch RePower Appalachia, a program to expand renewable energy projects in the region.
The grant is for four years, and Dennison said much of the work will be frontloaded in the first two years, while projects will be wrapped up in the second half. Bids will be sought for four construction projects in Wayne County, Huntington, Charleston and Logan in 2023.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Friday that more than 500 applications were submitted in the Build Back Better Regional Challenge and ACT Now was one of 21 winners. This, along with other federal funding coming to the region, could lead to more jobs and the building of a new economy in southern West Virginia.
“I think there’s going to be a total, entirely different economy than what we have now, whether it be the abandoned mine lands that we had that we can reinvigorate,” Manchin said. “We have new technology coming in. You have Solar Holler … basically doubling their capacity. And we have hydrogen coming, which … helps us use our fossil fuels much cleaner. There’s so much opportunity. I’m excited. It’s something big.”
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said if projects like ACT Now’s continue and regional groups work together, the positive momentum will continue.
“In the next 20 years, if we keep going on the path that we’re going, we’re going to turn the economy around, not just in one county or two counties, but … all of the 21 southern West Virginia counties that we’re talking about today,” she said Friday. “If we keep going, those 21 counties are going to look significantly different going forward because of the effects and the positive momentum that this grant and these opportunities are going to have.”
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said giving the welding and robotics program a permanent home at the ACF property to train a workforce is one of the first steps toward the next 50 years in the region. He said it’s a sign of building and creation in the community that can ripple out from Huntington to southern West Virginia and ultimately to neighboring states Kentucky and Ohio.
“If all I’m going to do is something for Huntington, then we will die on the mine,” Williams said. “What we have to do is create the opportunity well beyond our city boundaries into southern Ohio, into eastern Kentucky, on down into southern West Virginia, to the east all the way to Charleston. That’s when you have such a vibrant economy. Fifty years from now, they’ll be looking back and say, ‘Well, it started in 2020 or 2022.’”