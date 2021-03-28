HUNTINGTON — A year ago, Cabell County anxiously awaited the first cases of the new coronavirus that had already swept the country and other parts of the world.
The Eastern Panhandle was the first region of West Virginia to see cases, and in early March 2020 the Cabell-Huntington Health Department launched its emergency operations system with its community partners in preparation for the coming days.
Today, the health department is running an efficient operation at the former Sears location at the Huntington Mall, administering vaccines to the community at a faster and faster pace as the weeks progress into 2021.
While health officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny is proud of his team and their hard work, he knows the nation is not through the tunnel yet. If spring break holidays follow the pandemic trend, Kilkenny worries one more wave of new cases is coming.
“If you think back a year, we were more afraid of cases than we had dealt with,” he said. “It was June before we started to see the first surge. We think of what was going on — how we were closing down. Everything came to a halt except for essential services, and we held the virus off for several more months.
“Right now as we are coming out of our major surge, we are still at the level we were at in September. At the time it was the highest and most worrisome surge we had. We are not out of this yet. We could easily see a surge before this is finished. What we learned in retrospect says that’s a possibility. Even with vaccines going on since December, we’ve never had enough vaccine produced to reach our capacity to deliver it. I’m looking forward to seeing that in the next few weeks.”
Now 13 months into the emergency response, looking back, Kilkenny said the beginning was an exciting time. It had been 100 years since the last pandemic, so public health leaders across the country leaned on what was learned in 1918 as well as emergency training that was elevated after 9/11.
“Normally we handle floods and derechos and now ice storms — those things we did at the health department regularly,” he said. “We also had partnerships in emergency response. We were really seeing how that was going to work. When it’s a natural disaster, it’s the linemen for electricity, field workers to get the trees and clear roads, emergency medical personnel. If it’s a flood, there’s water control, swift water rescues from the National Guard. They have the lead and we are in the background.
“This time, we were in the foreground and other responders for disease response were in the background. Getting used to that was something we were managing.”
The health department had to take the lead in educating the public about the ever-evolving virus. Information changed quickly. Issues like masks became politicized, making educating the public even harder.
In the early days of the pandemic, with no research and dwindling supplies, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised the general public to not wear face masks. Medical masks needed to be reserved for medical staff, and there were concerns masks might even help spread the disease.
“The CDC tells us that which is proven,” Kilkenny said. “If they are going to ask a whole population to behave in a certain way, they want proof. We all were thinking masks probably worked, but they didn’t have proof and they couldn’t recommend it. When they did, it made sense to us, and to others it was an indication of weakness. We have to get over that and have more trust in our agencies for what they’ve historically been. America is a strong country and strong in public health, too.”
But it’s human nature, Kilkenny said.
“I just spoke with a doctor when I was leaving the Sears center that said he saw pictures from the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. Their masks said ‘not my freedom, no masks,’” he said. “Human nature is what it is. That’s where we are, and we learn from the past.”
Cabell County has been able to weather the storm without overwhelming the health care system like in New York City.
“They were stressed, but they held it together,” he said.
Kilkenny said it is still a shame the vaccine rollout did not begin soon enough to prevent the January-February surge.
“We lost too many people,” he said.
Kilkenny said there were dark times when there was no vaccine, but the promise has always been a light at the end of the tunnel, even when it was just a pinprick.
“We couldn’t even dream about a vaccine a year ago,” he said. “It was not anywhere in sight. We knew we would need one, and we hoped we would get one. From that standpoint, I am happy it worked out and a vaccine was able to be rapidly developed and deployed.
“Some are concerned about how rapidly, but if this had occurred 10 years ago, that would not have happened. This vaccine technology has been developed in the past 10 years. Other vaccines have been developed using it. Even though it’s the most rapid technology developed, it’s not an unproven technology. We are very confident in the safety and efficacy of it.”
Kilkenny said it feels better to vaccinate people than to count death statistics, but he does fear people are rushing out too early, propelled by the hope the vaccine has brought.
As of Saturday, there were 174 deaths related to COVID-19 in Cabell County. Kilkenny said he hopes spring break won’t bring a new wave. If the county ends up with 200 deaths, it will have fared better than in the 1918 pandemic. There were 200 deaths then, but Kilkenny said COVID-19 is a much deadlier virus.
“It’s been bad enough, so it’s hard to say it could have been worse, but it could have been,” he said.
The health department is now accepting walk-in visits for the vaccine for those 65 and older at the Sears location. Appointments are being scheduled for anyone under the age of 65.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second shot, if Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There is some protection between the first and second dose.
The CDC says those who have been fully vaccinated can gather in small groups safely without masks, but it is still recommended that everyone, vaccinated or not, wear face masks in public, maintain physical distance and continue other safety precautions.