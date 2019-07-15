HUNTINGTON - The AARP four-hour Smart Driver Refresher Course will be offered from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Huntington Internal Medicine Group; 5170 U.S. 60 East, Huntington.
Those who have taken the eight-hour AARP Smart Driver course within the past three years are eligible to attend and renew their qualification for an automobile insurance discount. The course has helped more than 14 million drivers learn proven safety strategies and tips for how to adapt one's driving to compensate for physical and cognitive changes that may come with aging.
The course costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Space is limited, so register by calling Brenda Warren at 304-522-8032. HIMG will provide a free lunch for all participants.