CHARLESTON — AARP West Virginia is conducting a statewide search for the position of state president.

This is a high-level volunteer position that offers an opportunity to utilize considerable skills and experience to make a positive difference in the lives of West Virginia residents age 50-plus.

The AARP West Virginia state president:

  • Serves as chair of the Executive Council, an all-volunteer panel that advises and helps set strategic direction for the AARP West Virginia office;
  • Partners with the state director and works with staff and volunteers to help achieve AARP’s vision, mission and strategic priorities within West Virginia;
  • Acts as the principal volunteer spokesperson for AARP in West Virginia, communicating AARP’s messages statewide; and
  • Has the opportunity to build networks and partnerships with organizations and key West Virginia decision-makers that will endure long after their term in office.

This state leadership position requires a significant time commitment, with an average of 10 or more hours per week and as needed. Some travel, mostly within West Virginia, is required. This position is for a term of two years with an option by the state director to renew twice, for a period not to exceed a total of six years.

Those interested in learning more or applying for this opportunity should visit www.aarp.org/wv to download the official position description and application form, or contact Gaylene Miller, state director, at 304-340-4602 or by email at aarpwv@aarp.org.

All referrals are welcome. The application deadline is Nov. 1.

Outgoing AARP West Virginia State President Rich Stonestreet, of Charleston, will complete his six-year tenure as AARP’s lead state volunteer Dec. 31.

