IRONTON — About 2,000 Lawrence County residents remained without electricity on Tuesday, but progress is being made, said Commission President DeAnna Holliday.
Buckeye Rural had some 1,900 residents still without power and about 100 American Electric Power customers also were without power, Holliday said Tuesday.
"Everyone is making progress," she said.
Mutual aid has helped a number of county residents get power restored, Holliday said.
Meanwhile, about 25 Hecla Water customers still were without service, Holliday said. The outages are in the higher elevations, she said.
The Ohio National Guard has been working with local people to clear roads of downed trees in the Union and Fayette Township areas, Holliday said.
"They've been a huge help," she said.
In other business, Lawrence County teachers and school personnel will get the chance to get their COVID-19 shots this week. The vaccinations are being administered by the Lawrence County Health Department, Holliday said.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, in a meeting earlier in the day, approved flood plain permits to help with debris removal.
In other action, the board:
- Signed a grant application to the Federal Aviation Administration for $13,000 for the Lawrence County Airpark.
- Approved the appointment of Tanner Huff and David Ridenour to the county Board of Developmental Disabilities.
- Approved a request for Caleb Dempsey to become a part-time paramedic for the ambulance district.