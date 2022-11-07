HUNTINGTON — Thanks to donations from community members and others outside of the region, Spring Hill Elementary students will have a new coat this winter. Huntington City Councilwoman Teresa Johnson began collecting the coats a couple months ago. With help from local organizations and individuals, some of the students at the school received coats Friday.
“I have a saying, ‘We can do more together than we can apart,’ and I think this was demonstrated for today,” Johnson said.
Johnson said her goal was 400 coats, but about 550 coats were collected. More than $7,000 was donated as well, which also was used to buy coats. Pre-kindergarten students will receive coats Monday, as they do not attend the school on Friday. Extra coats will be donated to another school.
Groups in the community that supported the drive included Huntington Black Pastors Ministerial Association, the Fairfield Community Development Corporation, Spring Hill Elementary teachers, alumni of the school, businesses from Ohio and Florida, Marshall University medical students, sororities and more.
Johnson thanked those who made each coat possible. She will continue to take donations of coats, which can be dropped off at 1749 9th Ave.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.