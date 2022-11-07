The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Thanks to donations from community members and others outside of the region, Spring Hill Elementary students will have a new coat this winter. Huntington City Councilwoman Teresa Johnson began collecting the coats a couple months ago. With help from local organizations and individuals, some of the students at the school received coats Friday.

“I have a saying, ‘We can do more together than we can apart,’ and I think this was demonstrated for today,” Johnson said.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

