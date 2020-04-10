IRONTON — With Ohio’s primary election being moved to April 28 and requiring it be done in mail-in fashion, absentee balloting is requiring candidates in contested races to adjust campaigning strategies.
Ohio postponed its March 17 primary election and won’t allow in-person voting unless individuals have developmental disabilities. All other voters have to request an absentee ballot, fill it out and mail it back to the Lawrence County Board of Elections.
There is a box along the 5th Street side of the courthouse across from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office where absentee ballots can be dropped off. Those postmarked by April 27 or filled-out absentees dropped off by 7:30 p.m. April 28 will be counted by the board, according to election officials.
Absentee applications are available online, or people can call the board office at 740-533-4320 or 740-532-0444 to ask for an absentee ballot. The board already has received about 7,000 absentee ballots, the most ever for a primary election. The board of elections also had a record number of people vote early prior to March 17.
“I understand the reason” for no in-person voting, said Vallery Dyer, a Republican candidate for county auditor. “We want people to be safe. It makes it difficult on a lot of people, though. A number of people don’t have printers” to download absentee ballot applications.
While she can’t knock on doors, “there is social media,” Dyer said. She has a Facebook page for her candidacy and has gotten a lot of reaction to it. Dyer has secured about 160 applications at voters’ requests for the applications.
State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, said he’s been through a lot of elections, but has never had one postponed before. “You just hope the work you’ve done” will suffice. Stephens, a former county auditor and county commissioner, said he was campaigning door-to-door one day and getting a good reception.
“It’s amazing how your focus can shift,” he said.
With social distancing requirements in effect, he, too, has done some campaigning by mail, Stephens said.
The ruling by state officials to reset the election last month “was an 11th hour decision,” said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday.
“We’re in uncharted waters here,” Holliday said. “We worked for weeks leading up to the election. Now I’m more concerned with my responsibilities as a commissioner.”
Holliday called the election “a job performance review by the voters.”
While a number of people are upset about the decision to bar voting in person on Election Day, “Lawrence County citizens are responsible people, and they want their voices heard,” Holliday said. “I’ve had a good response from people, but I will be glad to get this behind us.”
“It looks like the turnout will be very low,” said County Auditor Paul David Knipp. “We’re limited on what we can do with the stay-at-home order. We can use Facebook,” he said. “I’m concerned a large number of people won’t vote.”
His office is working with a skeleton crew to keep the office open ”and keep the county’s lights on.”