The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230426 hmda 01.jpg
Buy Now

The former ACF welding building along 3rd Avenue is photographed on Tuesday, April 23, 2023, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Municipal Development Authority board of directors voted last week to demolish the former ACF welding building on 3rd Avenue.

The brick-and-wood building currently sits unused and dilapidated. HMDA Executive Director Cathy Burns said the building is difficult to market to potential tenants due to the amount of work required to make it usable.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you