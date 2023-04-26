HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Municipal Development Authority board of directors voted last week to demolish the former ACF welding building on 3rd Avenue.
The brick-and-wood building currently sits unused and dilapidated. HMDA Executive Director Cathy Burns said the building is difficult to market to potential tenants due to the amount of work required to make it usable.
The building adjacent to the former welding building has a planned tenant that will make significant renovations, and Burns said that having an abandoned and dilapidated structure right next to it could discourage further development. Burns said the welding building would have a significant cost to repair and currently must be boarded and protected by fencing due to safety concerns.
Burns said HMDA would wait until the new tenant arrives in the adjacent building and continue to market the welding building before being demolished to hopefully find a tenant.
“This creates the opportunity for us to construct new and assemble a larger site for prospects and build something right on 3rd Avenue,” Burns said.
Burns said HMDA has worked with the West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office to collect artifacts from the building that could be used in the designs of future developments. The state office had determined that the history within the building is significant, but not the building itself.
The vote to approve demolition has significant development occurring in that portion of 3rd Avenue, most notably the Marshall University baseball stadium.
Burns outlined to HMDA board members in March how its properties near the new construction could see significant development, including a hotel and restaurants near the Marshall athletic facilities.
