CHARLESTON — The ACLU of West Virginia continues its Campaign Kickoff Event tour, with a stop planned for Huntington Tuesday, July 23.

The ACLU-WV recently unveiled three campaigns to guide its work for the next decade: Juvenile Justice Reform, Criminal Justice Reform, and Defending Democracy. Goals of the work include eliminating barriers to civic engagement, reducing the number of individuals incarcerated by 50%, decreasing the number of children behind bars by 75%, and eliminating disparate contact in the criminal and juvenile justice systems.

Executive Director Joseph Cohen and Policy Director Eli Baumwell already have spent a week in communities across the state to introduce and discuss these campaigns. They will continue on to Huntington from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, in Room 402 of Drinko Library on Marshall University's campus. The event is free and open to the public. Contact Mollie Kennedy at mkennedy@acluwv.org with questions.

