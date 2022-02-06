HUNTINGTON — The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia has filed a lawsuit against the Cabell County 911 Center and the Cabell County Commission for a denial of a West Virginia Freedom of Information Act request.
The ACLU-WV filed the lawsuit in Cabell County Circuit Court on behalf of reporter Kyle Vass, who is working with the organization to cover incarceration issues in West Virginia, including deaths at state correctional facilities.
Vass requested 911 calls placed through the county’s dispatch that “expressed an emergency situation happening at the regional jail in your county” from Jan. 1, 2021, to the date of the request, Oct. 19, 2021, according to documents filed. The request also included that audio calls, incident reports and any transcripts be made public. Similar requests were filed in Doddridge, Logan, Raleigh and Barbour counties, to which the reporter received responses.
County officials did not respond to the request within five business days, which is required by state law, the lawsuit said. Vass followed up by phone and email and was told that he would need a subpoena to access the records.
The ACLU-WV seeks that the denial of records is declared unlawful and that the court orders the commission and the 911 center to disclose the requested documents, as well as attorney’s fees.
Commission President Jim Morgan said the ACLU “may be asking for things that they’re not entitled to have,” and that attorneys for the county were working on the litigation. A request seeking comment from the 911 center’s administration was not returned.
County Attorney Bill Watson said the county filed a response to the lawsuit Friday. The county denied the request because of a state statute that would prevent the center from disclosing the name, address and phone number of a caller, he said. The county’s response filed in court cited §24-6-13. Watson added that information would have been included in the video records requested and said the county could not redact the information from the video for release to the public.
“All he has to do is get a subpoena from a court and they’ll turn it over to him,” Watson said.
Loree Stark, ACLU-WV legal director, said a subpoena should not be required to access the records. According to the state statute, §24-6-13, calls for emergency service to a county answering point are not considered confidential, she said. Calls that reported alleged criminal conduct are to be kept confidential and may require a subpoena, but that did not apply to the records requested.
It is important for the public to view government records and that agencies fulfill obligations under FOIA for transparency and access to democracy, Stark said.
“I just think that it’s really important for all West Virginians to have the same access to the government and to … documents that are supposed to be public,” she said. “As anyone else, they should have that access, regardless of whether they’re an attorney or whether they have access to an attorney or whether they’re involved in the media. The law should apply to everyone the same way, and I’m hopeful that this suit will send a message.”