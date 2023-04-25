The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — For the fourth summer in a row, LGBTQ+ young people from all over West Virginia will gather this August to learn from LGBTQ+ leaders in the state and gain skills in organizing and self-advocacy.

The Appalachian Queer Youth Summit, a summer camp run by the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia, is free and open to young people ages 15 to 19 who identify as LGBTQ+ or come from LGBTQ+ families. This year’s camp is being held in Morgantown. Applications are being accepted now.

Lori Kersey covers Charleston and Kanawha County for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

