HUNTINGTON — An initiative led by Coalfield Development Corp. to make economies in the region a little greener will be funded with millions of federal dollars.

The Appalachian Climate Technologies Coalition, or ACT Now Coalition, has been awarded $62.8 million of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge funding to support clean energy and green economy job growth in southern West Virginia.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

