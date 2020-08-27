Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College is offering 12-week classes online this fall to give new and continuing students additional options for earning college credit. The 12-week classes have the same content as semester-long classes but cover the content in less time.

Online classes offered are Cultural Diversity in the Modern World, Intro to Art, Intro to Biology and lab, Writing I, College Algebra, Contemporary College Math, World Politics and Modern Social Problems. Other classes offered on campus are Human Anatomy and Physiology with lab, Strategies for College Success and Transfer Planning.

These classes can help students fulfill basic education requirements for degrees and diplomas.

Monday, Aug. 31, is the application deadline. The session starts Sept. 14 and ends Dec. 13.

New students must complete the application process, including orientation and placement testing before registering. Admission forms and program information are online at ashland.kctcs.edu/admissions. For help with enrollment, call 606-326-2040 or 606-326-2228.

New students enrolling only in the 12-week session may be eligible for financial aid. For more information on financial aid, call 855-246-2282.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.