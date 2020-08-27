ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College is offering 12-week classes online this fall to give new and continuing students additional options for earning college credit. The 12-week classes have the same content as semester-long classes but cover the content in less time.
Online classes offered are Cultural Diversity in the Modern World, Intro to Art, Intro to Biology and lab, Writing I, College Algebra, Contemporary College Math, World Politics and Modern Social Problems. Other classes offered on campus are Human Anatomy and Physiology with lab, Strategies for College Success and Transfer Planning.
These classes can help students fulfill basic education requirements for degrees and diplomas.
Monday, Aug. 31, is the application deadline. The session starts Sept. 14 and ends Dec. 13.
New students must complete the application process, including orientation and placement testing before registering. Admission forms and program information are online at ashland.kctcs.edu/admissions. For help with enrollment, call 606-326-2040 or 606-326-2228.
New students enrolling only in the 12-week session may be eligible for financial aid. For more information on financial aid, call 855-246-2282.