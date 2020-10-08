ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC), the city of Ashland and the Boyd and Greenup county National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) have partnered to offer city and college employees the opportunity to virtually attend a “Sustainable Inclusion” interactive online training from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 9.
This interactive online training will include instructional teaching, leadership interviews, activities and more.
The training will be led by speaker Eric Ellis, president and CEO of Integrity Development Corp. Attendees should expect to take part in dialogue as they learn new strategies and skills to support diverse co-workers and teams, as well as ways to reduce institutional bias. There will be an opportunity to submit questions.