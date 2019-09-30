ASHLAND — Each fall, hundreds of millions of monarch butterflies migrate from the United States and Canada to mountains in central Mexico where they wait out the winter until conditions favor a return flight in the spring. However, the monarch migration, one of the world’s greatest natural wonders, is threatened by habitat loss at overwintering grounds in Mexico and throughout breeding areas in the United States and Canada, according to MonarchWatch.org.
To combat that threat, Ashland Community and Technical College is working to become more environmentally friendly and has recently been recognized as a certified Monarch Waystation.
“We are transforming the landscapes here at ACTC to be environmentally friendly, sustainable and low maintenance,” Paul Seasor, director of maintenance and operations, said in a news release. “We have a long-range plan for the lawn and landscape, which has allowed us to become a Tree Campus USA for four consecutive years, and now we have been recognized as a Monarch Waystation.”
Each Monarch Waystation gives the monarch butterfly an area where they can receive resources necessary, such as butterfly milkweed and common milkweed, which have been added around campus. Many other species of butterflies and bees have also taken advantage of the habitat.
According to Monarch Watch, anyone can help to create habitats with milkweeds. To find out more about Monarch Waystations, visit https://www.monarchwatch.org/waystations.