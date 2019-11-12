ASHLAND — For those wanting to get a jump start on the 2020 spring semester, Ashland Community and Technical College is offering a short winter session of general education classes.
Enrollment is open now for classes that begin Dec. 16. The four-week session ends Jan. 10. The deadline to register is Dec. 2.
Online classes are: frontiers of astronomy, introductory astronomy lab, intro to biology and lab, intro to the humanities, trigonometry, technical algebra and trigonometry, developmental psychology, general psychology and statistics.
Technical algebra and trigonometry and the co-requisite for technical algebra and trigonometry will also be taught in person at the Technology Drive Campus.
For more information, visit ashland.kctcs.edu and click on Education and Training.