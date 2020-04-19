ASHLAND — The Practical Nursing program at Ashland Community & Technical College is accepting applications for the fall 2020 semester class until May 15.
The diploma program is approved by the Kentucky Board of Nursing, and graduates are eligible to take NCLEX-PN, a national licensing exam.
Prospective students must complete an application for the program, an ACTC application and the preadmission online advising conference. A list of prerequisite courses must also be completed prior to admission to the program.
Applications and the conference link can be found online at https://ashland.kctcs.edu/education-training/program-finder/nursing-lpn.aspx.
For more information, contact Terri Ratliff, LPN program coordinator, at 606-326-2465 or email terri.ratliff@kctcs.edu.