ASHLAND — The Practical Nursing program at Ashland Community & Technical College is accepting applications for the fall 2020 semester class until May 15.

The diploma program is approved by the Kentucky Board of Nursing, and graduates are eligible to take NCLEX-PN, a national licensing exam.

Prospective students must complete an application for the program, an ACTC application and the preadmission online advising conference. A list of prerequisite courses must also be completed prior to admission to the program.

Applications and the conference link can be found online at https://ashland.kctcs.edu/education-training/program-finder/nursing-lpn.aspx.

For more information, contact Terri Ratliff, LPN program coordinator, at 606-326-2465 or email terri.ratliff@kctcs.edu.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.