The Rotary Club of Ashland recently awarded a $25,000 scholarship endowment to Ashland Community and Technical College. Pictured are Scott Rigsby, left, Rotary Club of Ashland president; Brooke Seasor, director of Resource Development at ACTC; Ron Cartee; and Larry Ferguson, ACTC president/CEO.
ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College was awarded a $25,000 scholarship endowment during a recent Rotary Club of Ashland meeting.
“When we talk about the Rotary as an organization, we try to leave our motto of ‘service above self’ and see what we can do for our community,” said Scott Rigsby, president of the Rotary Club of Ashland. “We couldn’t think of a better way to serve our community than an endowment at ACTC. This endowment will allow the Rotary to have a long-lasting impact on the Ashland area. These scholarships will allow students to get the training they need to be more productive members of our community.”
The endowment was made possible due to donors Ron and Diane Cartee.
“We are very appreciative of Mr. and Mrs. Cartee for making the donation that allowed for the creation of this scholarship endowment. It has been a pleasure working with them, and (we) admire their commitment to local students who want to further their education,” said Brooke Seasor, director of Resource Development.
Incoming or current students of Ashland Community and Technical College will be eligible for a $500-per-semester scholarship.
Applicants must be a resident of Ashland and have a 2.5 or above GPA.
“We are so thankful to the Rotary Club of Ashland for investing in our students’ futures through the creation of this endowment,” said Larry Ferguson, ACTC president/CEO. “This endowment will take some of the financial burden off of the students who receive the scholarship and allow them to focus on their education.”
Cartee says he is thankful for the opportunity to give back to the Ashland community.
“We are looking forward to seeing the expression on the faces of the students and their families when they receive a scholarship,” he said. “This scholarship endowment will give a start for students who need training for their futures and also gives students who might not get a chance to come to college the opportunity to do so.”
For those interested in donating to the endowment, donations can be made via check made payable to ACTC Foundation (and mailed to Kim Minnehan, manager of Resource Development, Ashland Community & Technical College, 1400 College Drive, Ashland, KY 41101) or by calling Minnehan at 606-326-2071. Donors can also email as_foundation@kctcs.edu for a link to donate electronically.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.