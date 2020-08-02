ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College recognized more than 800 graduates from the Summer 2019, Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 semesters. More than 2,400 credentials were awarded, which includes degrees, diplomas and certificates. Below are graduates from West Virginia, listed by city of residence:
APPLE GROVE: Eric Lee Carver.
BARBOURSVILLE: Andrea Raye Adkins, Sarah Joyce Adkins, Leslie Renee Flouhouse, Charles Franklin Maynard, Amber Brooke McDearis and Amanda Beth Seese.
CRUM: Kayla Renae Baisden, Benjamin Dillon and Sherry Lynn Ramey.
EAST LYNN: Eddie Matthew White.
FORT GAY: Austin Gage Anderson, Karin Jean Bailey, Brittany Dawn Berry, Sabrina Jane Booten, Adriana Bella Casdorph, Shelby Pack, Emily Marie Roman, Olen Randall Thompson and Steven Vanhoose.
GENOA: Marissa Dawn Thompson.
HUNTINGTON: Maegan Jean Ballard, Mandy Sue Blackburn, Courtney Briers, Nadia Ann Carter, Jacob Stephen Cummins, Kacey Grace Gilkerson, Kodey Nathan Hager, Brandy Anjalie Hairston, Joseph Robert Hay, Shanita Horn, Chad Weston Kinder, George Robert Kotalic, Eva Lucille Lachapelle, Sid Russell Mosser II, Dakota Zachary Napier, Katelynn Hope Neumeyer, Nathaniel Scott Paul, Richelle Pitts, Sadie Plymale, Tyler Andrew Sizemore Krissie Williamson, Samantha Lynn Woodyard and Samantha Dawn Wren.
KENOVA: Tucker Daniel Ball, Nichelle Campbell, Ryan P. Chappell, Zachary Tate Davis, Brianna Lynn Hale, Erin Renee Hale, Julien Edward Holley, Levi Nathaniel Lucas, Whitney Rose Reynolds and Allison Nicole Spears.
LAVALETTE: Joseph Aaron Reynolds, Ashton Summer Welker and Kyra Machelle Wickline.
NAUGATUCK: Candace Paige Parsley.
POINT PLEASANT: Rhett Charles Lanier.
PRICHARD: Bethann Ekers, Brittany Taylor Pack and Tiffany Ann Plybon.
WAYNE: Emma Faye Pritchard.
WEST HAMLIN: Kaylie Breanna Andre.
NOTE: This list was complete as of June 19, 2020. Any students still finishing spring 2020 coursework may not be reflected on this list but will be listed with the 2020 summer graduates.