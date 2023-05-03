ASHLAND — Two Ashland and Community and Technical College students have been named to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Academic Team for the 2022-23 academic year.
Ashley Casey from South Point, Ohio, and Nyx Nichols from Ashland are among 32 students selected for the academic team based on academic performance and community service, according to a news release.
Casey is a student in the associate degree nursing program. She is vice president of the Alpha Omega Gamma chapter Phi Theta Kappa, as well as vice president of Addicts and Allies for Education.
“It means a lot for me to be selected to the All-Academic Team,” Casey said in a prepared release. “I believe that with hard work, passion and dedication, anything is in your reach. I’m glad I can show my five girls how their mom worked hard for them.”
Nichols is an associate of arts student planning to transfer to Berea College to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
“It is a profound honor to be selected among my classmates and peers for this award,” according to Nichols. “I am thankful for the faculty and staff who have encouraged me to do my best every day as they are the true backbone of this college.”
