ASHLAND — Beginning Wednesday, July 8, Ashland Community and Technical College will host a series of Mini Open House Registration Days where prospective students can learn about various programs of study and register for classes.
Highlighted programs are campus specific and the schedule is as follows:
College Drive Campus, 1400 College Drive, Ashland.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
July 8 — Associate of Arts, Associate of Science and Criminal Justice.
July 9 — Associate Degree Nursing, Cosmetology, Health Science Technology, Licensed Practical Nursing and Surgical Technology.
Technology Drive Campus, 902 Technology Drive, Grayson, Kentucky.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
July 13 — Advanced Integrated Technology, Computerized Manufacturing and Machining, Culinary Arts, Industrial Maintenance Technology and Welding Technology.
July 14 — Air Conditioning Technology, Applied Process Technologies, Computer Aided Drafting and Design and Electrical Technology.
July 15 — Business Administration, Computer and Information Technologies, Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education, Medical Information Technology.
Roberts Drive Campus, 4700 Roberts Drive, Ashland.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
July 16 — Automotive Technology and Diesel Technology.
Those interested in attending one or more of the mini open houses are asked to register in advance by going to https://actcjuly2020.eventbrite.com.
Walk-ins are welcome but may be asked to wait in their vehicles due to social distancing requirements. All attendees must check in in the lobby of the campus they are visiting and will be required to wear masks. If you do not have a mask, ACTC will provide one to you. Attendees are also asked not to bring more than one guest to ensure proper social distancing.
For more information, call 606-326-2040 or email as_welcome@kctcs.edu.