HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University student received a special award Tuesday because her quick CPR response while waiting tables at a local restaurant saved the life of a woman.
The American Red Cross presented Kelsey Seibert, a nursing student, with a Certificate of Merit, the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who use their training to save or sustain a life when they have no obligation to respond to a person in distress but do so regardless.
But for Seibert it’s not about the award — because of her actions, the woman, Patricia Trippet, is alive today.
“I saw the light come back into her eyes, and that moment will change my life forever,” Seibert said. “I’m a very humble person, and I do things out of the kindness of my heart whether they go unnoticed or not. This ended up not being unnoticed, and I appreciate it more than anything.”
On Sept. 16, 2019, Seibert was prepared for a typical day waiting tables at Texas Roadhouse, when Trippet fell unconscious and began to choke.
Seibert used the skills she learned during an October 2018 training from the Red Cross to clear Trippet’s airway, performing CPR until paramedics arrived.
“I saw the situation, and to be honest, my mind went blank. It was so many emotions at once that I couldn’t figure out which one I was feeling at the moment. I was scared, but at the same time, I was fearless,” Seibert said. “I had adrenaline pumping; I just stepped in and did what I had to do.”
At Tuesday’s ceremony, Trippet was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all thanked Seibert for her quick response that saved their loved one’s life.
Kayla Boling, Trippet’s granddaughter, said the family will always consider Seibert an angel.
“I was speechless when I found out,” Boling said. “I just wanted to thank her; we all just wanted to grab her and hug her for saving my grandma.”
Boling said she hopes the situation inspires more people to be prepared for an emergency situation.
“I’m in the medical field and I’ve been trained, but if I had been there that day, I’m not sure I would have been able to react because it was my grandma,” Boling said. “I think everybody needs to be trained in CPR, on adults and children, because you never know where you’re going to be and need it. She didn’t think she was going to need it in a restaurant, but she did, and thank God Kelsey was there and stepped into action.”
Erica Mani, chief executive officer for the regional American Red Cross, said being able to present a lifesaving award is a special way to raise awareness of the impact training courses can have in the real world.
“It’s really exciting to us when we can take a story like this and spread the word that if you want to be a hero in your own community, you can be prepared by taking our first-aid or CPR course,” Mani said. “A lot of people get trained and know how to save a life, but it takes a special person to spring right into action and do what it takes to sustain that life before paramedics arrive.”
Those interested in receiving training can go to www.redcross.org for more information.