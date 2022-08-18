The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Ohio.jpg

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is inviting the public to a day of history and fun in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Theodore Roosevelt Game Preserve (now part of Shawnee State Park and Shawnee State Forest) in Portsmouth, Ohio.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, everyone is welcome to enjoy a day of old-fashioned games, outdoor sports, history lessons, and a scoop or two of ice cream.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.