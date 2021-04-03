HUNTINGTON — Children hunted for eggs, played games and ate pizza during Friday’s Easter Egg Bash at the Fairfield East Community Center in Huntington.
The free event was organized as a way to celebrate the center’s reopening, and other activities, like coloring eggs, were also available as a way for children to celebrate the upcoming holiday.
The Fairfield East Community Center, which has a mission of getting teenagers and kids involved in activities to keep them busy and off the streets, reopened a couple weeks ago after being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. It is open from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. daily and offers a gym, computer room, outdoor playground and more.