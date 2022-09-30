Five-year-old Amris Ewing has her face painted as Valley Health and Lily’s Place host Recovery is Sweet, a celebration for National Recovery Month, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Valley Health Pea Ridge Business Center.
HUNTINGTON — Valley Health Systems and Lily’s Place teamed up Thursday evening to recognize September as National Recovery Month by hosting Recovery is Sweet.
The family-friendly event included activities and sweet treats for attendees to enjoy, and information from local services such as Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, Birth to Three and Prestera was available during the event.
Megan Bartram, medical director at Lily’s Place, said recovery looks different for different people, so working as a community can provide the resources people may need. Bartram said all recovery should be celebrated.
