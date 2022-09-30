The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Valley Health Systems and Lily’s Place teamed up Thursday evening to recognize September as National Recovery Month by hosting Recovery is Sweet.

The family-friendly event included activities and sweet treats for attendees to enjoy, and information from local services such as Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, Birth to Three and Prestera was available during the event.

