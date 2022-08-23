HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, its Physician Assistant Program and the Marshall University School of Pharmacy are seeking paid participants for their standardized patient program, which provides individuals acting like patients to help in the teaching and evaluation of health care students.
Standardized patients are compensated $15 an hour and coached to accurately portray and consistently recreate the history, emotional and physical findings of an actual patient in clinical settings. Participants will be notified when needed, and shifts are primarily weekday mornings and afternoons between the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We are looking for reliable, punctual and respectful individuals who can communicate and work well with others,” said Crystal Brookes, clinical skills coordinator. “This is an also an opportunity to contribute to the education of tomorrow’s health care providers.”
A standardized patient program open house and orientation is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center, Suite 1037, 1249 15th St., in Huntington.
