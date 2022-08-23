The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, its Physician Assistant Program and the Marshall University School of Pharmacy are seeking paid participants for their standardized patient program, which provides individuals acting like patients to help in the teaching and evaluation of health care students.

Standardized patients are compensated $15 an hour and coached to accurately portray and consistently recreate the history, emotional and physical findings of an actual patient in clinical settings. Participants will be notified when needed, and shifts are primarily weekday mornings and afternoons between the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

