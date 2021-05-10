HUNTINGTON — More details have been announced about first lady Jill Biden's plans to visit West Virginia this week, and she won't be traveling alone.
Biden will be accompanied by actress Jennifer Garner, who grew up in Charleston, during her visit to the state on Thursday, May 13.
The pair is expected to arrive at Charleston's Yeager Airport on Thursday morning before traveling to Arnoldsburg in Calhoun County, for a tour of Arnoldsburg Elementary School in the afternoon.
Later in the day, the women will visit a vaccination center at Capital High School in Charleston before departing from Yeager Airport, where they will greet members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families.
More details on the trip are expected to be released, according to the White House Office of the First Lady.
Biden is a community college educator and bestselling author, according to her profile online at WhiteHouse.gov. She also served as second lady of the United States from 2009-17 when her husband, current President Joe Biden, was vice president to then-President Barack Obama.
Garner was born in Texas, but raised in Charleston, and is a graduate of the city's George Washington High School. She most recently appeared in the made-for-Netflix film "Yes Day."