Motorists pass by a broken curb ramp along Adams Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Huntington. The West Virginia Division of Highways awarded a bid to McClanahan Construction Co. LLC for a project to replace curb cuts along Adams Avenue between 17th Street West and 1st Street.
HUNTINGTON — A bid has been awarded for an ADA curb ramp project on Adams Avenue in Huntington.
The West Virginia Division of Highways awarded a bid to McClanahan Construction Co. LLC for the project, the DOH said in a news release last week.
The company was the lowest bidder with a bid of $748,140.
“The project calls for 148 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) curb cuts between 17th Street West and First Street in Huntington, either building new curb cuts or replacing existing curb cuts to bring them into compliance with current ADA requirements,” West Virginia Department of Transportation Public Relations Director Jennifer Dooley said in an email.
The contractor had not specified a start date as of Tuesday, Dooley said. The expected completion date of the project is the end of 2022. She said this is a design-build contract.
Adams Avenue is part of U.S. 60 in Huntington. The local project was included in 19 projects that were awarded bids in November, according to the release.
Several factors are considered ahead of awarding bids. Contracts are awarded based on the recommendation of the WVDOT’s Awards Committee, the results of the bid evaluation and approval of the transportation commissioner. Lowest bidders with proper documentation in place typically receive awards, the release said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
