HUNTINGTON — “The Addams Family: The Musical” kicked off a weekend of performances and the 2021 summer outdoor theater season for HART in the Park at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on Friday in Huntington.
The performance, presented by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater, was the first in more than a year for the regional theater group because of restrictions in place due to the ongoing pandemic.
In addition to the antics on display during “The Addams Family,” audience members who arrived early were able to watch a performance of the “101 Dalmatians” kids preshow.
Performances of “The Addams Family: The Musical” continue each Friday, Saturday and Sunday in June at 8:30 p.m. at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with the preshow beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets, which cost $12 for children and seniors; $15 for adults; and $100 for a group of 10, can be purchased at the gate or via the event page online.