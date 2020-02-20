ASHLAND — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is among several presenters slated to speak at the second Bridges Out of Addiction Symposium on March 10, according to a news release.
The free conference is open to all and will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ashland Community and Technical College main campus, 1400 College Drive. The symposium, sponsored by the Healthy Choices, Healthy Communities (HCHC) coalition and the Tri-County Kentucky ASAP Board, is an opportunity for community members to build relationships and learn about resources necessary to better address the local substance use disorder crisis.
Cameron will speak on the crisis and host a Q&A. Cameron was sworn into office as Kentucky’s 51st attorney general in December. Cameron has also served as spokesman for the Kentucky Smart on Crime Coalition, and in 2017, the Kentucky Narcotics Officers Association named him “Legislative Staffer of the Year.”
“We are very excited this year to have the newly elected attorney general with us,” said Scott Hill, executive director of community engagement at King’s Daughters and co-chairperson of HCHC. “Our Substance Use Disorder Committee works very hard to put together this symposium to offer education and motivation to combat the substance use disorder crisis in our community. We want to pull the community together to help us address this horrible problem.”
In addition to Cameron, keynote speaker Jared Arnett, Shaping Our Appalachian Region Inc. executive director, and Allen J. Brenzel, M.D., medical director of the Kentucky Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, are scheduled to speak.
Arnett’s presentation will focus on collaborations in communities to address the substance use disorder crisis. In November 2014, Arnett began his new role as the founding executive director for SOAR, a bipartisan initiative launched by Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers. SOAR’s mission is to expand job creation; enhance regional opportunity, innovation and identity; improve quality of life; and support all those working to achieve these goals in Appalachian Kentucky.
Brenzel will present an overview of the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort. Brenzel has served as the medical director of BHDID within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services since 2010. Recently he helped modernize Kentucky’s State Medicaid Plan to include a full continuum of behavioral health and substance abuse services. In partnership with other state agencies, Brenzel has worked on reducing prescription drug abuse; increasing access to medication assisted treatment; addressing buprenorphine utilization and diversion; disseminating naloxone rescue kits; and developing guidelines for Kentucky’s harm reduction and syringe exchange programs.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear stories from individuals who have suffered from substance use disorders and sought recovery. The conference will feature panel discussions on education and youth prevention; workforce re-entry/second chance employment; family support resources; and medical professionals, treatment and trauma.
Bridges Out of Addiction is free, but reservations are required by contacting Scott Hill at Scott.Hill@kdmc.kdhs.us or at 606-408-0455. Reservations can also be made at bit.ly/AshlandBridgesConference.