CHARLESTON — A $550,000 settlement with German engineering corporation Robert Bosch has been finalized by the West Virginia Attorney General's office, closing out more than $3.2 million in settlements related to the 2015 Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey received payment earlier this month, according to a news release, after he alleged Bosch helped skirt West Virginia’s consumer protection laws as Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi used Bosch’s technology to cheat government emissions tests.
The scheme led to false advertising as the carmaker's self-described “clean diesel” engines actually emitted up to 40 times the legal limit of nitrogen oxide, a reality first discovered by researchers at West Virginia University. The automakers agreed to pay the state $2,654,200 in spring 2018.
Bosch, which denied any wrongdoing, paid the state $550,000 and implemented enhanced compliance policies and procedures related to its Powertrain Solutions Division. That includes a prohibition on the development or calibration of defeat devices.
West Virginia’s settlements have no impact on other settlements, including class-action compensation for consumers and agreed-upon remedies for state and federal environmental concerns.