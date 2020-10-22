HUNTINGTON — Six people at a Cabell County elementary school have been asked to quarantine after a positive case of COVID-19 was identified at the school.
An individual at Culloden Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 and was last at school Oct. 14, according to a news release from Cabell County Schools. Contact tracing has been conducted, resulting in five additional people at Culloden Elementary being asked to quarantine after it was determined they had come into direct contact with the individual who tested positive.
This is the second case of the virus to be reported at the school this week.
Culloden Elementary School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced, the release said.
Statewide in West Virginia, 323 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, for a total of 21,057, and five new deaths, for a total of 418.
The deaths confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources were a 77-year-old man from Upshur County, 77-year-old man from Marshall County, 95-year-old man from Greenbrier County, 73-year-old woman from Hancock County and 80-year-old man from Brooke County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (166), Berkeley (1,473), Boone (318), Braxton (51), Brooke (199), Cabell (1,266), Calhoun (33), Clay (56), Doddridge (67), Fayette (739), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (163), Hampshire (122), Hancock (198), Hardy (102), Harrison (629), Jackson (363), Jefferson (545), Kanawha (3,426), Lewis (70), Lincoln (221), Logan (727), Marion (366), Marshall (267), Mason (168), McDowell (107), Mercer (625), Mineral (204), Mingo (538), Monongalia (2,248), Monroe (214), Morgan (114), Nicholas (179), Ohio (485), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (66), Preston (186), Putnam (810), Raleigh (702), Randolph (395), Ritchie (33), Roane (92), Summers (88), Taylor (164), Tucker (60), Tyler (28), Upshur (233), Wayne (523), Webster (25), Wetzel (112), Wirt (35), Wood (513) and Wyoming (202).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 406 active cases Thursday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 19 to 80. The county has reported a total of 974 cases, with 803 out of isolation and 25 deaths.
Statewide, there were 190,430 total cases as of 2 p.m. Thursday, with 5,161 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, for a total of 649. The new cases are a 5-year-old girl, 9-year-old girl, 34-year-old woman, 41-year-old man, 45-year-old man, 46-year-old woman, 53-year-old woman, 54-year-old man, 59-year-old man, 60-year-old woman and 69-year-old man, all isolating at home.
There was also one new death, a 69-year-old woman, for a total of 22 deaths related to the virus.
Statewide, there were 1,330 new cases reported, for a total of 92,299, and 17 new deaths, for a total of 1,380. The deaths included two women, ages 60 and 78, from Greenup County.
Updated information including the number of new cases reported across the U.S. was unavailable from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of press time Thursday.