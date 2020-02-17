Mingo and Wayne counties in West Virginia this month have joined in what has become a trendy display by local governments to affirm support of the Second Amendment to their citizens — declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”
County commissioners in Wayne voted last week to unanimously adopt a resolution, making it the seventh county in West Virginia to join the movement. The Mingo County Commission unanimously passed a resolution at its regular meeting Feb. 5 to become a “sanctuary,” which opposes any perceived infringement on a citizen’s right to own firearms.
At the Wayne commissioners’ meeting Feb. 6, resident Nancy Bandy was the only person to speak out on the adoption of the resolution, saying she feared more for her First Amendment rights than her Second, and expressed her concern that adopting such a resolution is unsafe for the general public.
The “Second Amendment sanctuary” resolution is the response to a movement that began in Virginia after voters there handed control of the state Legislature to Democrats in a historic shift last year. The state’s lawmakers have introduced a number of gun control bills this year.
About 400 counties, cities and towns in 20 states have passed similar resolutions since the movement began, according to Gun Rights Watch, a website that tracks gun laws across the country. All but two of Virginia’s 95 counties, Arlington and Fairfax, have passed the measures.
“This resolution does not change the laws of Mingo County, the State of West Virginia, or the United States as it stands today,” Mingo County Commissioner Greg “Hootie” Smith said. “This resolution is showing that this County Commission and the people we represent strongly believe in our constitutional right to bear arms. What this resolution is is us taking a stand to let our leaders in Charleston and to let our leaders in Washington know where we stand. We don’t want there to be any doubt.”
Elsewhere in Mingo County, Kermit town council and Mayor Charles Sparks also recently passed a resolution making it a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”