IRONTON — Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday was named president of the county Board of Commissioners during an organizational meeting Monday at the courthouse in Ironton.
Dr. Colton Copley, another commissioner, was named as vice president. Commissioner Freddie Hayes served as president of the board last year.
Board members agreed to continue to hold meetings this year at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The site of those meetings will vary. The board gave up their offices on the third floor of the courthouse as the office for Court of Appeals Judge Jason Smith.
The board’s meetings will continue to be live streamed, Holliday said. The board will continue to hold meetings at different sites around the county on occasion to be more accessible to county residents, she said.
“We have a lot of bright things ahead,” Holliday said of the outlook for 2020.
There are some loose ends the commissioners will have to deal with this year, she said.
Among those are continuing to find housing for prisoners in other Ohio jails due to space limits at the 52-bed Lawrence County Jail in Ironton moving forward on plans to build a new ambulance station in the Rock Hill area as well as a new senior center at the county fairgrounds in Rome Township, Holliday said.
The board twice rejected bids for the new ambulance station in Rock Hill last year due to costs, Holliday said. The board is working with the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. on the ambulance station.
Chris Kline, deputy county auditor, said officials hope to put out bids for the new station by the end of January.
“The goal is to have it open by the time school starts next year,” he said.
The new station could cost about $650,000.
Plans to build a new ambulance station in Rome Township, meanwhile, have been delayed, Holliday said.
“It’s not off the table,” she said about the new ambulance station in Rome Township.
The county, meanwhile, is continuing to work on plans for a new senior center at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds along Ohio 7.
The county will focus on economic development and is working with state Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, on a request for funds in the upcoming state budget, Holliday said.
Meanwhile, County Treasurer Steve Burcham said first-half tax bills will be mailed to county residents starting Friday, Jan. 17. First-half taxes will be due March 6, while second-half taxes will be due July 10, Burcham said.