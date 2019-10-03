HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art’s fourth annual Fine Art Auction fundraiser will take place this weekend, offering art for a variety of tastes and budgets.
The event, which is scheduled to take place with a preview from 1 to 2 p.m. and the auction from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, will feature more than 175 works of art, according to museum officials. The works included in the upcoming sale were supplied by private donors and living artists, as well as a number of galleries doing business with the museum.
“We’re very excited about our Fine Art Auction and want people to see how much fun this type of event can be, so we are waiving the admission fee this year,” said HMA executive director Geoffrey K. Fleming. “This is a great opportunity for people to see how a Fine Art Auction works. You can partake of some delicious food and drink, view beautiful artwork and spend time with other art lovers from your community free of charge. And you might find a work of art you feel you cannot live without.”
Artists whose work will be included in the sale are the noted cameo glass artist Kelsey Murphy; Grammy award-winning skateboard artist Don Pendleton; Ohio pastelist Michal S. McGinn; landscape painter Adele Thornton Lewis; ceramicist Loy Carpenter; and many other well-known artists.
A West Virginia artist whose work will be featured in the auction is Edith Lake Wilkinson. Born in Wheeling, Wilkinson studied with Arthur Wesley Dow and Charles W. Hawthorne and was active with the Provincetown Art Colony from the mid-teens to 1923 and made her first white line print with the Provincetown Printers in 1914. She exhibited at the Philadelphia Water Color Club in 1920, the Delgado Museum of Art in New Orleans and the Arts Club of Chicago in 1921, and at the Brown-Robertson Gallery in New York City. Her life and artworks were the subjects of the Emmy-nominated HBO documentary, “Packed in a Trunk: The Lost Art of Edith Lake Wilkinson.”
The auction is rich with the work of other well-known women artists as well, Fleming added.
Also, there are a number of Asian works in the sale, he said.
The preview for the auction begins at 1 p.m. and includes a selection of food and other refreshments. Admission to both the preview and the auction is free this year, Fleming said.
Fleming said the museum is proud again to be partnering with Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers of Columbus, Ohio. Bidding on certain lots in the auction will start as low as $25. The lots are available for viewing at https://www.invaluable.com/catalog/05q5e4p93b.
For those who want to bid but cannot remain for the live auction, which begins at 2 p.m., the museum will offer the opportunity to bid by phone as well as to leave bids to be executed by the auctioneer from Garth’s.
Fleming said a buyer’s premium of 10% will be added to all successful bids executed in house. For bidders who cannot attend the auction or arrange bids in person, an online bidding service is available via invaluable.com.
“Please note that the invaluable buyer’s premium is 15% added to all successful bids,” he said.
A significant amount of proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit the Huntington Museum of Art, according to Fleming.
For more information on events at HMA, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.