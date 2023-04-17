The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20201111-put-lions-04.jpg

The Winfield Lions Club, which recently joined the West Virginia Department of Transportation Adopt-A-Highway litter control program, conducts a cleanup along Winfield Road.

 Courtesy of Winfield Lions Club

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is accepting registrations for the Adopt-A-Highway Spring Statewide Cleanup set for Saturday, April 29.

Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the state Division of Highways, the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and improves the quality of the state’s environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.

