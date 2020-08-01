Essential reporting in volatile times.

Adriaunna Paige Foundation fundraisers postponed

HUNTINGTON — The Adriaunna Paige Foundation has postponed its car wash, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, at Advance Auto on U.S. 60, and a nightly revival, originally planned to take place Aug. 1-8 at 540 31st St., due to a Foundation staff member being exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The events are tentatively being rescheduled for two weeks from their original dates.

For more information on either event, call April Craft at 304-962-5291.

