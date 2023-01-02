The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Rev. Matthew Watts

The Rev. Matthew Watts, pastor at Grace Bible Church and a community activist on Charleston’s West Side, speaks at a House Education Committee meeting in January 2020.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — Contention over the budget in the next West Virginia legislative session will focus particularly on what to do with a nearly $2-billion revenue surplus.

During his weekly COVID-19 briefing last Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice said he will present a “flat budget” the first day of the session, Jan 11. He has proposed raises for teachers and other state government employees.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.